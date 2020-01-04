Queen Elizabeth Appears in Rare New Portrait With Her Three Heirs

This is the second official photo in the history of the House of Windsor to feature four generations of the royal family; the first such picture was taken in 2013 on the occasion of the queen's ninetieth birthday.

Buckingham Palace published a new photo of the Queen with her heirs in the Buckingham Palace Throne Room.

Queen Elizabeth II marked the beginning of a new decade with the publication of the portrait.

The photo was taken in one of the halls of Buckingham Palace on Christmas Eve by photographer Ronald Makehni, and Her Majesty is surrounded by three generations of heirs: Prince Charles, as the direct successor to the crown, Prince William and six-year-old Prince George.