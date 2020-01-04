Queen Elizabeth Appears in Rare New Portrait With Her Three Heirs

Buckingham Palace published a new photo of the Queen with her heirs in the Buckingham Palace Throne Room.
Queen Elizabeth II marked the beginning of a new decade with the publication of the portrait.
The photo was taken in one of the halls of Buckingham Palace on Christmas Eve by photographer Ronald Makehni, and Her Majesty is surrounded by three generations of heirs: Prince Charles, as the direct successor to the crown, Prince William and six-year-old Prince George.
📸 To mark the start of a new decade, a portrait has been released of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George. The portrait was taken by Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. Photograph © Ranald Mackechnie
