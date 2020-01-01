One Killed, Over 20 Injured by Firecrackers Across France's North-East - Reports

According to the news agency France Bleu, citing local officials, a 27-year-old man died in the city of Haguenau of the Bas-Rhin department overnight due to an explosion of a "mortar" type firecracker — he was reportedly hit in the face while in his garden.
In Strasbourg, 10 people received medical assistance due to pyrotechnic-related injures, of them six — including three children — had to undergo surgeries, France Bleu's Alsace edition said.
In the city of Colmar in the Haut-Rhin department, eight people were hospitalised with injuries "due to an incident involving firecrackers", France Bleu radio said. Three other people were reportedly injured in Mulhouse, another city in Haut-Rhin.
