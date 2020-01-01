Register
09:26 GMT +301 January 2020
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses outside a polling station after voting in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019

    Ex-Labour MPs Mock Jeremy Corbyn’s New Year Message About Being 'Resistance' to Boris Johnson

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    In a video posted online, the 70-year-old, who refused to step down after Labour’s humiliating defeat after a December election, among other things claimed that the party is strong and its voter base is growing.

    Former Labour MPs have ridiculed the party’s leader Jeremy Corbyn for his New Year message in which the politician said Labour is resistance to head of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Addressing supporters and voters Mr Corbyn claimed that members of the party would campaign every day and would be on “the frontline, both in Parliament and on the streets”.

    ​Despite Labour showing its worst performance since the 1930s in recent elections, even losing traditional Labour strongholds to the Conservative Party, Mr Corbyn claimed that the party is strong and its voter base is growing.

    "And make no mistake our movement is very strong. We are half a million people and growing. We are not backed by press barons, by billionaires or by the millionaires, who work for the billionaires. We are backed by you. We are by the many for the many. We are up for the fight to protect what we hold dear. Join us. Join Labour today – together we can bring about real change for our country for the many and not just the few", Corbyn said.

    His statements caused strong backlash among former Labour MPs, who stressed that the 70-year-old was delusional. Anne McGuire, a former minister for the disabled tweeted:

    ​Michael Dugher, a former transport spokesman, compared Corbyn to the Japanese lieutenant, who spent decades in the jungle and refused to accept Tokyo’s defeat in the Second World War.

    ​Former and current Labour MPs blamed Corbyn for the party’s crushing defeat during the 12 December election, which saw Labour lose 59 seats in Parliament. In particular, parliamentarians said that voters had found it hard to back Jeremy Corbyn and criticised the party’s political programme, something that was again mentioned by Darren Murphy, who stressed that if Corbyn wants to “resist” PM Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party it would need an “electable leader”.

    ​Jeremy Corbyn said he would not step down as party leader until March despite his party's humiliating defeat. The 70-year-old stressed that it was up to the party's ruling body to decide when he should go, adding that a new leader would be selected early next year.

    United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, UK Labour Party, UK Conservative Party
