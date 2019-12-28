Man Arrested in East London on Suspicion of Terrorism Acts

A search has been carried out at an east London address, according to a police statement.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at a residential address in east London on Friday on suspicion of terrorist acts, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have today arrested a man in east London for terrorism offences.



More here: https://t.co/cS724v36rS — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 28, 2019

The suspect has not been identified but the police said that he was detained under the Terrorism Act 2000 and was taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody. He is suspected of the commission, preparation, or instigation of an act of terrorism.

