Explosion Rocks Gas Station Near Serbian Border, One Dead - Reports

Multiple people have been injured in an explosion at a gas station belonging to the company Neskovic near the Sepak border crossing between Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbian Info reported.

At least one person lost his life and about six-eight others were injured in the explosion near Sepak village, located on the other side of Drina, across from Loznica, Serbian Info confirmed.

There are numerous police, ambulances, and fire crews at the scene, reports say, and it is suspected that more people died in the blast, but there is no official confirmation yet. Police have blocked access to the gas station because they fear there may be more explosions.

Social media users have shared photos and videos of a fire at the gas station.

Zvornik hospital director Ivan Popovic said that at least seven people have been taken to the local hospital, adding that two of them are in serious condition.

