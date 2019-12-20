Julian Assange Gives Testimony on Espionage Claims at Westminster Magistrates’ Court - Video

Julian Assange was arrested on 11 April by the UK police in the Ecuadorian embassy, after Quito withdrew his asylum. He was then sentenced to 50 weeks in the Belmarsh high-security prison for breaching bail in the UK and requesting asylum from a third country.

Julian Assange is testifying on 20 December at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court to Spanish Judge Jose de la Mata via a video call to address the allegations of an espionage conspiracy against him.

A Spanish court previously opened a criminal case against Spanish security company UC Global, which worked in the Ecuadorian embassy in London where Assange took shelter. The company allegedly worked for US intelligence and recorded the whistleblower while he was in exile.

