Register
16:10 GMT +319 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain December 19, 2019.

    UK to Establish Legislation to Ensure January 31 Brexit Date – Queen Elizabeth II

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107763/03/1077630337.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912191077630368-uk-to-establish-legislation-to-ensure-january-31-brexit-date--queen-elizabeth-ii/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Queen Elizabeth II announced that the United Kingdom’s new government, headed by Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson, will establish new legislation that will ensure that the United Kingdom leaves the European Union by January 31, as the monarch conducted the official state opening of parliament on Thursday.

    "My government’s priority is to deliver the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union on January 31. My ministers will bring forward legislation to ensure the United Kingdom’s exit on that date and to make the most of the opportunities that this brings for all the people of the United Kingdom," Queen Elizabeth II told the House of Lords.

    The Queen’s Speech is a document produced by a new UK government that summarises the key policies that the new administration will attempt to put into place. This year’s Queen’s Speech contained significant promises to fund the National Health Service (NHS), reinstated the UK’s NATO commitments, and also the country’s plans to conduct free-trade agreements.

    "My ministers will seek a future relationship with the European Union based on a free trade agreement that benefits the whole of the United Kingdom. They will also begin trade negotiations with other leading global economies," the queen said.

    Crucially, the government will look to enshrine NHS funding in law, as well as create a new visa category for qualified doctors, nurses and health professionals. Prior to the election, Johnson promised that the NHS would employ 50,000 new nurses.

    "My government will embark on an ambitious program of domestic reform that delivers on the people’s priorities. For the first time, the National Health Service’s multi-year funding settlement, agreed earlier this year, will be enshrined in law," the queen said.

    Other major domestic issues that the new Conservative majority will tackle include increasing social care provisions, raising the threshold of National Insurance contributions, and also an increase to the living wage.

    The government also announced tougher sentencing for the country’s most violent offenders and terrorists. Before last week’s election, Johnson was accused of politicising the deaths of two prison advocacy workers on London Bridge, who were killed by Usman Khan, who himself was previously convicted of terrorism.

    "My ministers will establish a royal commission to review and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the criminal justice process. New sentencing laws will ensure the most serious violent offenders, including terrorists, serve longer in custody. New laws will require schools, police, councils and health authorities to work together to prevent serious crime," the queen said.

    The UK will also continue to meet the NATO target that countries spend 2 per cent of their GDP on defence spending. According to NATO figures, the United Kingdom spent 2.13 per cent of its GDP on defence in 2019.

    Johnson’s government will also strive to meet internationally agreed-upon climate targets enshrined in the Paris Agreements. The Conservative government will hope to take steps to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and the UK will also host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2020.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Britain's Prince Charles walk through the Royal Gallery before delivering the Queen's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament ceremony at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain December 19, 2019.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Britain's Prince Charles walk through the Royal Gallery before delivering the Queen's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament ceremony at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain December 19, 2019.

    The Queen’s Speech also contained two vital pieces of information that will have a significant impact on the United Kingdom’s democratic process. Firstly, the Conservative government outlined its commitment to the territorial integrity of the United Kingdom. These commitments were made on the same day that Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon announced that she is sending a letter to Johnson to demand that Scotland be given the power to enact legislation that will allow the holding of a second Scottish independence referendum.

    Additionally, Johnson’s government will take steps to repeal the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act. This piece of legislation was established in 2011 and declares that an election must take on a fixed date. By repealing the legislation, UK prime ministers would once again have the right to call an election whenever they pleased.

    Under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, if a prime minister wished to call an election, it would have to be agreed by a two-thirds majority in the House of Commons. Members of parliament rejected Johnson’s desires for a general election three times in the summer, before eventually approving the vote.

    The state opening of parliament follows Thursday’s general election in which Johnson’s Conservative Party won a historic majority. The Tories now hold 365 of the House of Commons’ 650 seats, which has given the prime minister a political mandate to enact the UK’s exit from the European Union. Prior to the election, Johnson stated that he would hope to get his withdrawal agreement, rejected multiple times during the summer, back into the Commons before Christmas, in order to "get Brexit done" by January 31.

    Tags:
    National Health Service (NHS), Brexit, UK Parliament, United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
    More Money, Mormon Problems
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse