UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Apologizes for Crushing Election Defeat

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn apologized for the crushing defeat his party suffered during the general election that took place last week. Speaking before his new and re-elected MPs in Westminster on Tuesday, Corbyn noted that Brexit was to blame for the Conservatives landslide victory.

Corbyn said he will remain Labour leader until his successor is elected in March – a date set by the party’s general secretary Jennie Formby.

“I am very sorry for the result, for which I take responsibility,” Corbyn told the meeting, according to The Guardian. “I will continue to lead the party until a new leader is elected. I want us to have the smoothest possible transition for the sake of the party as a whole and for those Labour mayors and councilors who are up for re-election in May.”

The politician pointed out that although UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson secured a majority by pushing a “get Brexit done” narrative, he will fail to deliver on his promises.

“Despite our best efforts, I believe this election was ultimately about Brexit. The Tory campaign amplified by most of the media managed to persuade many that only Boris Johnson could ‘get Brexit done’. That will soon be exposed for the falsehood it is,” Corbyn said.

Despite his apology, Corbyn has faced a wave of criticism over how the Labour campaign was managed, according to the report. Newcastle North MP Catherine McKinnell blamed campaign management for not providing enough support to party candidates, while others called for a complete party “transformation.”

Indicative of the mood within party ranks are rumours that the party may hold a vote of no confidence against Corbyn. The vote would not speed Corbyn’s departure, merely serving as a statement.

On 12 December, Conservatives won 365 seats, increasing its presence by 48 MPs. Labour lost 60 seats and ended up with 202 seats in the House.