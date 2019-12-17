Plenary Session of UNHCR Refugee Forum Kicks Off in Geneva - Video

The gathering is attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach as well as other officials.

The plenary session of the first UNHCR Refugee Forum is kicking off in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday, 17 December.

The three-day forum, that was launched on Monday, is co-hosted by the Federal Councillor of the Swiss Confederation.

The agenda of the meeting is focused on ways to resolve the refugee crisis.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is a UN agency tasked with the protection of refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.

