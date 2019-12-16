Reporters Wait for Boris Johnson at Downing Street as UK PM Plans Cabinet Reshuffle - Video

The Tories managed to carry out the most successful campaign since Margaret Thatcher’s win in 1987, securing 365 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, while Labour received only 203 seats. The outcome will allow Johnson to deliver Brexit in January, leading the country from the European Union.

Reporters wait near No. 10 Downing Street as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle following a decisive victory by the Conservative Party in 12 December snap elections.

The PM will have to appoint a Culture Minister, Environment Minister, and a new Welsh Secretary.

