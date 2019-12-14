Boris Johnson Delivers Speech During 1st Day of Trip Across N England - Video

After Boris Johnson's Tories gained a landslide victory in the general election on 12 December, the prime minister is expected to hold a Cabinet reshuffle over the weekend.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is delivering a speech during the first day of his trip across northern England. The prime minister is expected to meet newly elected Conservative Party lawmakers.

During his victory speech the day before, Johnson called for an end to the acrimony that has festered throughout the country since the 2016 Brexit referendum, and urged Britain to "let the healing begin.''

