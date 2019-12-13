Chemical Attack? Unknown Liquid Spilt in Georgian Parl't

The Georgian Interior Ministry has opened an investigation into the spilling of an unidentified liquid in the country's parliament building.

The Georgian Parliament on Friday postponed the speech of the country's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natela Turnava after several MPs felt ill during the plenary session, a day after an unknown liquid was spilt in the assembly hall.

According to the press-service of the parliament, the hall is to undergo one further cleanup and processing procedures.

Georgy Volsky, the vice-speaker of the parliament, said in an interview the day before that a lawmaker from the opposition European Georgia party spilt an unknown liquid in the assembly hall. Following the incident, the lawmakers were evacuated from the building.

Commenting on the incident, Speaker of the Parliament Archil Talakvadze told journalists that he assessed the incident as "a chemical attack on the legislative body."