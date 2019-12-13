UK General Election Results Announced – Video

Election results were announced following voting in the UK general election.
According to an exit poll, the Conservative Party should gain a total of 368 seats, while the Labour Party is expected to secure 191 seats; the Scottish National Party is expected to come third with 55 mandates.
The House of Commons rejected three separate bills to hold a snap election, primarily due to concerns that a "No Deal Brexit" had not been taken off the table. Members of parliament eventually approved the general election motion at the fourth attempt in a vote held on 29 October, after the European Union delayed the UK’s deadline to finalize Brexit by a further three months.
