On Thursday, the United Kingdom held the parliamentary election. According to an exit poll, the UK Conservative Party can count on an absolute majority of seats in the House of Commons.

According to an exit poll, the Conservative Party should gain a total of 368 seats, while the Labour Party is expected to secure 191 seats; the Scottish National Party is expected to come third with 55 mandates.

The House of Commons rejected three separate bills to hold a snap election, primarily due to concerns that a "No Deal Brexit" had not been taken off the table. Members of parliament eventually approved the general election motion at the fourth attempt in a vote held on 29 October, after the European Union delayed the UK’s deadline to finalize Brexit by a further three months.

