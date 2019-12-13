Tories Take First Seat from Labour in Northern England

Boris Johnson's party won its first seat in the snap general election that the opposition - Blyth Valley that Labour Party had held since its foundation in 1950.

Conservative Party has won its first seat in the snap general election from the opposition Labour Party, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The Tories won Blyth Valley, a seat in northern England which has long been a Labour stronghold.

Labour's vote share this time has been 15% lower, while the Tories gained 5.4 per cent.

Earlier, the exit poll showed that the Conservatives can count on 368 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, which is 51 seats more than in the parliament of the previous convocation. Labour set to win 191 seats, Liberal Democrats 13 and Scottish National Party (SNP) 55 seats.

The majority in the parliament will allow premier Johnson to go ahead with his Brexit deal.

The UK lawmakers voted on 29 October to set 12 December as the election date after the European Union postponed the deadline for Brexit from 31 October to 31 January.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW