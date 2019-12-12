EU Council and Commission Chiefs Hold Press Conference During Day 1 of Brussels Summit - Video

Heads of states and governments from across Europe have gathered in Brussels for a two-day European Council summit, chaired by its freshly-elected President Charles Michel.

President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are addressing the press as the European Council meeting kicks off in Brussels on 12 December.

The meeting that will wrap up on Friday is expected to address a variety of issues, including the EU budget and climate change.

The meeting comes just more than a week after Charles Michel assumed the office of the European Council president after Donald Tusk stepped down from his post, while Ursula von der Leyen took over the post of the European Commission President from Jean-Claude Juncker.

