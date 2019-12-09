Register
21:43 GMT +309 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson gives a series of TV interviews near the Palace of Westminster, in London, Monday May 15, 2017

    Ex Scottish Tory Leader Ruth Davidson Hints She Might Fight for Conservative Leadership

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/106212/48/1062124846.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912091077525161-ex-scottish-tory-leader-davidson-leadership/

    Just 24 hours after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the Queen to suspend Parliament in an attempt to block Remainers from tabling laws aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit this August, Ruth Davidson resigned as Scottish Conservative leader. Several months later, she revealed that she might make a comeback in politics.

    Former leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Ruth Davidson has hinted in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph’s Stella magazine that she might not only return to big politics, but even compete for the leadership when the Tories are in opposition in Westminster.

    “It may well be that my time in politics doesn’t come again until we’re in opposition. I’ve probably got more experience than anyone in the party on how to lead from opposition”, she said, adding: “If someone tapped on my door and asked me to help, I’d be there in a heartbeat”.

    However, as she acknowledged, she is not ready to travel hundreds of kilometres away from her family for the majority of the week. According to her, she has got “four or five years when my son isn’t at school”.

    “It’s just some things are more important than politics”, she told the outlet.

    Davidson, who is a member of the Scottish Parliament for Edinburgh Central, has a one-year-old son and explained her resignation as the Scottish Tory leader this August as being due to an imbalance between her work and family life since his birth. She also cited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's prorogation of Parliament, which came just a day before her bombshell announcement, as the reason for stepping down after eight years at the job.

    Boris Johnson thanked her for her service and praised her for helping revive the Conservative Party's "electoral fortunes" in Scotland, despite their political differences.

    Davidson was a staunch advocate for remaining in the European Union during the 2016 referendum, placing her in opposition to Johnson's Vote Leave campaign. She also supported Sajid Javid during the Conservative leadership contest, adding that after the PM assumed office, she would not back him if he pursued a no-deal Brexit.

    Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson gives a series of TV interviews near the Palace of Westminster, in London, Monday May 15, 2017
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Scottish Tory Leader Ruth Davidson Has Resigned
    She said in late July that she had hoped "beyond measure" that the new prime minister would be "successful in getting an agreement with the EU so he can go back to the House of Commons and get the majority backing he needs".

    Davidson's resignation was seen as a major defeat to the UK government's effort to keep Scotland in the UK, British media reported following her announcement. Her work led to the successful Better Together campaign in 2014, which argued that Scotland should remain in the United Kingdom following Edinburgh's Scottish independence referendum, but calls by top Scottish National Party leaders to launch a second independence vote could gain an extra boost from her departure.

     

    Related:

    Twitter Explodes as Winston Churchill's Grandson Slams 'Disloyal' BoJo and Government
    Boris Johnson Bangs Drum for Scottish Jobs as He Buys Five Warships for the Royal Navy 
    Election: Is Edinburgh South's Ian Murray Doomed to Become Scottish Labour's Last Man Standing?
    Thirty Pieces of Silver: What Would Liberal Democrats' Price be for Coalition?
    Tags:
    Brexit, Scottish Conservative Party, Tory, Conservative Party, Ruth Davidson, Scotland, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse