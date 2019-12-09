Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives in French Capital Paris, for Normandy Four Talks - Video

The Normandy Format was created in 2014 to resolve the conflict in Eastern Ukraine. The representatives of the Normandy Four states: Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France, will participate in the talks. Their last previous meeting took place three years ago, in October 2016.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at Charles de Gaulle Airport to take part in the Normandy Four meeting to be held in the French capital Paris on Monday, 9 December.

Putin is expected to sit for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE