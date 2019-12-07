Yellow Vests Demonstrators Gather for Rally in Paris - Video

On 17 November, France’s most prominent protest movement marked one year since the beginning of rallies that have since spread across the country, with demonstrations leading to clashes with police and numerous arrests.

Yellow Vests protesters have gathered this Saturday in Paris to hold another demonstration, nearly a month after the movement celebrated its one-year anniversary.

The demonstrations started on 17 November 2018, with over 280,000 people taking to the streets of French cities over fuel price hikes.

Since then, the rallies have become regular, with people taking to the streets every Saturday for over a year.

As the government abandoned its plan to raise the fuel tax, the demonstrators turned to other demands, such as lower taxes, wage hikes, and Macron’s resignation, among other things.

