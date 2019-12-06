Corbyn Claims 'Secret' Docs Show There Will Be Customs Checks Between Britain and Northern Ireland

In early November, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson assured Northern Ireland that there would be no checks on goods going from Northern Ireland to Great Britain once his Brexit deal takes effect.

UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn claimed on Friday that he has seen a confidential government report showing that there would be customs checks between Northern Oreland and Britain.

"This drives a coach and horses through the prime minister's claims that there will be, in his words, no border in the Irish Sea. It is simply not true. Johnson's deal will be disastrous for businesses and jobs all across the UK. And the government's confidential report confirms this," Corbyn told a press conference.

On 17 October, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The new Brexit draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop.

The accord stipulates the creation of a regulatory zone on the island of Ireland, covering all goods and keeping Northern Ireland within the UK customs territory, instead of in the EU customs area.

Days after the deal was struck, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said that Northern Ireland’s companies would have to complete export forms after Brexit to sell products in Great Britain.

The Conservatives’ Brexit withdrawal deal has been slammed on social media with #BetrayalAct going viral and unionists lining up to fire potshots at Johnson and his cronies.