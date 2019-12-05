French Unions Hold Protests Over Pensions Reform - Video

Under the new pensions regulations proposed by the Macron government, a single set of rules will be applied to all new pensioners, thus removing the current 42 pension regimes.

Most of France's trains are expected to stand idle, schools closed and the tourists have been warned not to visit the Eiffel Tower as French unions are holding mass rallies to protest the government's pension reform.

As a major demonstration is planned to be held in Paris, the city's authorities have deployed 6,000 police to maintain order.

