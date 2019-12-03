Spanish Civil Guard Uncovers Illegal Bomb Factory, Arsenal of Weapons in North of Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to a statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the bombs and arms were found in the Spanish city of Miranda de Ebro, which is located in the Burgos province.

The Spanish Civil Guard uncovered a large home-made explosives factory and a huge arsenal of weapons in the north of the country, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.

In total, 17 bombs, materials to make explosives, 26 firearms, silencers, bulletproof vests and more than 2,800 rounds of ammunition were found.

One person was arrested and charged with arms trafficking along with other offenses related to the possession of the weapons. According to the investigation, the suspect bought poorly functioning weapons in Eastern Europe, then repaired them to make them operational.

In Spain's criminal history, the illegal bomb-making factory was one of the largest ever found.