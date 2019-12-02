Register
19:41 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Filip Perkon at the Golden Unicorn Awards ceremony

    Fourth Annual Golden Unicorn Awards Honours Russian Filmmakers, Stars at London's Grand Sheraton

    Gennadiy Avramenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107746/48/1077464831.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912021077459557-fourth-annual-golden-unicorn-awards-honours-russian-filmmakers-stars-at-londons-grand-sheraton/

    The final event of the Russian Film Week festival saw numerous stars, filmmakers and notable figures in the movie industry across the English and Russian-speaking world, with winners from nine categories receiving stunning prizes for their contributions to cinema.

    The fourth annual Golden Unicorn Awards ceremony took place on Saturday evening at the Sheraton Grand Park Lane Hotel in London, uniting actors and actresses as well as business people, celebrities and elite filmmakers.

    The ceremony was followed by a gala dinner and charity auction supporting the Naked Heart Foundation. Russian supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova founded the charity after the 2004 Beslan tragedy to support children with special needs.

    Leading figures such as Danila Kozlovsky, Ravshana Kurkova, Alexander Petrov, Daria Moroz, Marina Zudina, Dmitry Dyuzhev, Alena Mikhailova, Alexey Uchitel, Dmitry Glukhovsky, Yuri Bykov, Mikhail Idov, Alexander Lungin, Grigory Dobrygin, Maria Agranovich, Klim Shipenko, Philipp Colberg, POLINA and many others saw the Golden Unicorn Awards become the most celebrity-packed Russian event in London.

    Michael Idov screenwriter
    Gennadiy Avramenko
    Michael Idov, screenwriter of the Russian film 'The Humourist', poses with his Golden Unicorn Award at the Grand Sheraton in London.

    Russian journalist and writer Mikhail Zygar and actress Svetlana Khodchenkova hosted the event, followed by the charity auction led by Mrs Vodianova and Sarah Reynolds of Christies, the event's charity partner, raising over £50,000.

    Grammy-winning singer and songwriter POLINA also graced the stage, performing such hits as "Book of Love" and others, with further entertainment provided by actress Sabina Akhmedova.

    Sponsors of the GUA 2019 included SIBUR, the Blavatnik Family Foundation as well as partners Attilus Caviar and Celebro.

    The Golden Unicorn Awards: A Treasure of Cross-Cultural Exchanges

    Filip Perkon, founder and general producer of the Golden Unicorn Awards, said that the event had "already become an important part of the filmmaking calendar, both in Russia and the UK".

    The awards' unique approach held "two cross-cultural juries", which allowed international Russian films to be "judged by Russian standards", Mr Perkon said.

    President of the international jury for the Golden Unicorn Awards, Linda Jensen, said that Russia, with its "rich history, great cultural heritage and talented people", was a "country with a deep well of stories waiting to be told through film".

    She added: "As the film industry grows in the country and new talent emerge, there is a big potential for Russian content to be successful internationally.

    Naked Heart France's Natalia Vodianova said that her charity relied "on the support and generosity" of its friends and partners.

    She said: "Russian Film Week is an especially wonderful friend in allowing us to raise not only funds but also awareness of mental and physical disabilities. Our mission is to build an inclusive society where people of all abilities are able to thrive and I give my heartfelt thanks to the Russian Film Week and Golden Unicorn Awards for giving us the opportunity to showcase our work for children with special needs to their audiences as they come together to share the experience of film, and to raise funds essential to our work.

     

    Nomination Winner
    Best Film Director Sergey Livnev, 'Van Goghs'
    Best Screenplay Writer Michael Idov, 'The Humourist'
    Best Actor Daniel Olbrychski, 'Van Goghs'
    Best Actress Anna Mikhailova, 'Another Woman'
    Best Emerging Talent Alena Mikhailova, actress, 'Love Them All'
    Best Foreign Film with a Russian Connection Director Kirill Mikhanovsky, 'Give Me Liberty'
    Best Debut Director Mikhail Idov, 'The Humourist'
    Best Foreign Documentary on Russia Director Sacha Slobodyanik, 'Buratino'


    Best Animated Film

    Directors Robert Lence and Aleksey Tsitsilin

    'The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands'

    Best Documentary

    Director Vera Krichevskaya, 'The Case of Sobchak'

    Best Short

    Director Anton Mamykin, 'White Mark'

    Best Russian Film on Ecology

    Director Marina Maria Mel'nik, 'Father Baikal'

    The Golden Unicorn Awards honoured movies showcased at the Russian Film Week Festival, which took place from 24 November to 1 December at major venues across the UK, including BFI Southbank, Ciné Lumière, Curzon Mayfair, ODEON Luxe Leicester Square and others, in London, Cambridge, Oxford and Edinburgh. The event was organised by Synergy University and Rock Films, and backed by the Russian Federation Ministry of Culture. Russian sponsors included Gazprom and the Blavatnik Family Foundation, in addition to partners such as Kaspersky, Pushkin House, the University of Edinburgh and many others.

    Related:

    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Film Director David Lynch Receives Honorary Oscar
    Kashmir Echoes in Int'l Film Festival of India: 'Nooreh' Portrays Dreams of Kids in Conflict Zones
    Russian Film Week 2019 Takes Centre Stage in London, Aims to Break New Ground in Int'l Film Scene
    Tags:
    cinematography, Soviet cinema, cinema, film, awards
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse