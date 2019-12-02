Polish Museum Criticises Amazon for Christmas Ornaments with Images of Auschwitz

Millions of inmates were starved to death and killed in the gas chambers of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest concentration and extermination camp during the Second World War, before it was liberated in 1945 by the Soviet Red Army and became a museum two years later.

On Sunday, US multinational technology company Amazon faced harsh criticism from a Polish museum at the site of the death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau for selling Christmas ornaments with the camp's images.

"Selling 'Christmas ornaments' with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful", the museum tweeted.

The museum posted screenshots of the items with train tracks and barracks on its Twitter account and requested that the company remove them from their site.

Selling "Christmas ornaments" with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers. https://t.co/0uG2JG558e pic.twitter.com/ucZoTWPk1W — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

The Polish museum added later that Amazon removed the items -- but then tweeted that it had found others, such as a mousepad featuring an image of a freight car used for delivering Jews for execution.

It seems that @amazon has removed all of the "Christmas ornaments" with the images of the former Auschwitz camp. Thank you everyone for your activity and response. https://t.co/VGFnSDMWM9 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

Sadly, it is not over yet @amazon. The "Massacre Auschwitcz (!) Birkenau Jewish Death" mousepad is another disturbing online product. We are not sure if @yadvashem would like the "Christmas ornament" with a freight car used for deporting Jews for extermination either. https://t.co/qDEEzqzwSU pic.twitter.com/wXExhFZPmV — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

In November, Internet users slammed a blogger who had posted an Instagram photo with a yellow rubber duck in front of the death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.