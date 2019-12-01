Dutch Police See No Terror Motive in The Hague Stabbing Spree

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man who has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing three teenagers in The Hague does not appear to have been motivated by terrorism, the Dutch police said.

"The precise circumstances of the stabbing incident are still unclear. No evidence has been found yet that there was a terrorist motive", police said in a statement.

Teens aged between 13 and 15 were attacked by a man wielding a knife on a busy shopping street on Friday. They were taken to a hospital and discharged the same day. The teenagers were from the port city and nearby towns. Police said the three did not know one another.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested at a homeless shelter on the evening of 30 November and brought in for questioning. Police said he did not have a permanent residence. The reason for the stabbing remains unknown, but police are considering all possibilities, Dutch media said.

It also said that the description of the attacker that was circulated earlier turned out to be false and was recalled.