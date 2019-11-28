Register
    March for Scottish Independence: An SNP branch banner hovers over a large saltire with 'End London Rule' inscribed above

    'SNP OUT!': Scottish Politician Office Attacks Could Be Concerted Campaign of Vandalism

    Europe
    Campbell has pledged neither she nor the SNP would be “dragged down by the mindless act of a minority”, the damage would be cleaned and her service to consitutents and her office working hours wouldn’t be affected.

    The constituency office of Scottish cabinet minister Aileen Campbell has fallen victim to a vicious “attack” in which the windows were smashed and “SNP OUT” was spraypainted onto its frontage.

    Police Scotland have been informed about the incident at the Carluke office – and Campbell, MSP for Clydesdale and cabinet secretary for Communities and Local Government, said the vandalism "saddened” her “deeply" and left her staff and those in neighbouring premises upset in a Facebook post.

    "People can disagree about politics, but there is no excuse for mindless aggression, vandalism or violence which causes stress and anxiety in our local communities. We should strive for a better politics that respects and seeks to understand other points of view and, thankfully, that is how most people conduct themselves. i won’t be swayed from the priority of working hard for Clydesdale and achieving a better, fairer Scotland,” she concluded.

    A Police Scotland spokesperson said the force had received a report of vandalism at at around 8.40am on 27th November, and the incident was believed to have occurred between 9pm on 26th November and 8am 27th November 2019. Enquiries are said to be ongoing.

    Chillingly, authorities are investigating whether the vandalism is linked to an attack on another SNP-connected premises, the campaign HQ of General Election candidate Marion Fellows a mere nine miles away, which was struck on the same evening.

    ​Fellows’ Motherwell base of campaign operations was protected with shutters, although the ground floor appeared to have been hit in a “coordinated attack

    “I am appalled and saddened by an attack on my campaign office last night, that has since been reported to the police. Our campaign to win Motherwell & Wishaw for the SNP, and the incredible effort of our local activists, will not be halted by this mindless act of vandalism. I’d urge anyone with information to contact the police so we can find those responsible,” Fellows said in a statement.

