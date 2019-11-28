Dresden Museum Confirms Theft of Jewel-Encrusted Items Worth About $1.1 Billion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The press service of the Dresden State Art Collections confirmed on Wednesday that the thieves had stolen more than 10 items reportedly estimated at 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), including a 49-carat Dresden White diamond, from the famous Grünes Gewölbe (Green Vault) state museum.

A special commission is currently working in Dresden to investigate the case, while the perpetrators are still on the loose.

Landespolizeipräsident Horst #Kretzschmar informierte sich heute persönlich bei der Soko #Epaulette in #Dresden über den aktuellen Stand der Ermittlungen zum Einbruch in das Museum #GrünesGewölbe. pic.twitter.com/Pn2Tdmbeox — Polizei Sachsen (@PolizeiSachsen) November 27, 2019

"The thieves stole 11 items and individual parts of two additional pieces, as well as a collection of buttons", the Green Vault museum said in a statement posted on its website.

According to the list of stolen jewelry, the heist haul included a decorative shoulder piece containing the famous 49-carat Dresden White diamond and other large diamonds weighing 39.5 carats and 21 carats.

German museum confirms 49-carat Dresden white diamond worth $16 million among heist haul https://t.co/Olf0vRQDcQ — ST Foreign Desk (@STForeignDesk) November 27, 2019

Early on Monday, the museum’s jewelry room was raided by a well-organized gang of thieves who snatched jewels from three priceless diamond sets in what has been promptly dubbed in media as the largest art theft in the history.

Nach dem Juwelen-Diebstahl in #Dresden fahndet die Polizei nach den flüchtigen Tätern. Noch immer ist das Ausmaß des Verlusts im Grünen Gewölbe unklar. pic.twitter.com/QqsuOgssZa — ZDF heute (@ZDFheute) November 26, 2019

Despite the fact that the police arrived at the scene within a few minutes after receiving a signal from the on-duty desk at the museum, who saw the criminals through a surveillance camera, no one was detained. A special commission is currently working in Dresden to investigate the case.

The Dresden white is one of the most precious jewels in the collection of former Saxon ruler August the Strong.