ATHENS (Sputnik) - A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Greek island of Crete, the University of Athens' seismological laboratory said on Wednesday.

The epicentre of the earthquake lay at the depth of 34 miles (56km), while the tremors could also be felt in Athens.

The authorities have reportedly ordered to evacuate schools and universities.

Greece lies in one of the most seismically active parts of the world.

