British Man in Essex Truck Deaths Case Pleads Guilty to Immigration Offences

A British man who was charged over the Essex truck deaths incident has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property.

According to Reuters, the truck driver Maurice Robinson, 25, who appeared by video link from Belmarsh Prison, did not enter a plea to 41 other charges, including 39 counts of manslaughter.

On 23 October, 39 frozen bodies were found by the Essex police in a truck that had arrived in the UK from Belgium. First, the victims were believed to be from China but later were identified as Vietnamese nationals.

Several people were detained in connection with the case, including 23-year-old Christopher Kennedy from Northern Ireland, who was charged with human trafficking and is also due to appear in court later in the day.

