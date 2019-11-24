Migrant Declares War on Booze Destroying Liquor Bottles at Supermarket in Central Germany - Video

Police in the city of Nordhausen, where the incident took place, have launched an investigation into the matter. The disgruntled man's motives remain unclear.

A 24-year-old asylum seeker ravaged a supermarket in Nordhausen, Thuringia in central Germany, on Thursday afternoon destroying hundreds of alcohol bottles at a supermarket.

In a video from security cameras, the man was seen walking along an aisle with liquor bottles before he started violently knocking the bottles on the floor.

Personnel at the store then asked customers to evacuate the market's premises for security reasons.

The man was later detained by the police outside the grocery store and they took him to a nearby hospital because he appeared "unstable".