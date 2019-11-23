Spain Sent No Notifications About Russian Allegedly Detained in Girona - Russian Embassy

"In connection with the information emerged in the country’s media about a Russian national detained in the province of Girona on 4 October, we would like to announce that neither the embassy nor the consulate general had received the relevant notifications from the competent agencies of Spain", the embassy wrote on Twitter.
❗️En relación a la información que ha aparecido en medios de 🇪🇸 sobre la detención en La Junquera (Gerona) de un ciudadano 🇷🇺 informamos que ni a la Embajada, ni al Consulado General en Barcelona no han llegado avisos oficiales correspondientes según el procedimiento establecido. pic.twitter.com/qCH5FoEFyE— EmbajadaRusaES (@EmbajadaRusaES) November 23, 2019
Earlier in the day, Spain’s Mundo newspaper reported that a Russian national and a Ukrainian were detained in Girona in October, with an M75 hand grenade seized during a search of their car. The incident is reportedly a part of a probe into the alleged malign influence of Russia in Catalonia.
The pro-independence protests in Catalonia began in mid-October as the Spanish Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalans to lengthy prison terms over their involvement in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum. Hundreds of people have been arrested and injured in the unrest, including police officers.
