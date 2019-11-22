Register
16:56 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the annual CBI Conference in London, Britain November 18, 2019

    BoJo Ripped Over Old Op-Ed Where He Wrote That Seeing ‘Bunch of Black Kids’ Makes Him Accelerate

    © AFP 2019 / SIMON DAWSON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The divisive comments were linked to the so-called Macpherson report exposing race-based prejudices in UK public services in the wake of the racially-motivated murder of Stephen Lawrence in April 1993.

    Boris Johnson wrote in an old Guardian column from February 2000 that seeing “a bunch of black kids” as he was, say, jogging late at night in a park, set off alarms in his head, the Daily Mirror has unearthed.

    "When I shamble round the park in my running gear late at night, and I come across that bunch of black kids, shrieking in the spooky corner by the disused gents, I would love to pretend that I don't turn a hair", Johnson, who was briefly the editor of The Spectator in 2000, before running in the 2001 parliamentary vote, wrote.

    "Somehow or other a little beeper goes off in my brain. I'm not sure what triggers it... but I put on a pathetic turn of speed", he went on admitting though that “maybe” he would also dash if it was a "gang of white kids" but said: "I'm not sure. I cannot rule out that I have suffered from a tiny fit of prejudice".

    "I have prejudged this group on the basis of press reports, possibly in right-wing newspapers, about the greater likelihood of being mugged by young black males than by any other group. And if that is racial prejudice, then I am guilty", he said. 

    It the article, the prime minister took a swipe at the then continuing anti-racism reforms that the government had come up with in response to the murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence.

    He contended at the time that Britain should “axe large chunks of the anti-racism industry", in an apparent reference to the so-called Macpherson inquiry and legislation that stipulated zero tolerance vis-à-vis racism including in the police, judiciary, NHS, etc.

    "I am guilty none the less. Not of racism, I hope, but of spasms of incorrectitude, soon over, soon regretted", Johnson stressed.

    The unearthed column struck a nerve with his political adversaries, with Labour candidate David Lammy, an anti-racist campaigner remarking:

    "Stephen Lawrence’s horrific murder and the institutional racism evidenced by the Macpherson report showed beyond doubt the desperate need for anti-racism reforms".

    He claimed the fact Johnson “used his well-paid, privileged platform to oppose those reforms and to normalise prejudice shows beyond doubt that he is unfit to be our prime minister".

    “Has he come out to say in public that all this is wrong and misguided?” one netizen queried, with another noting cheekily: “When anyone sees Boris, they run".

    …whereas another suggested this will secure “more votes for him in white, Brexit, working class England".

    “Ah the old “I’m not racist....but....” defence", one lamented, whereas a second seems to be not in the least impressed:

    Many, meanwhile, openly knocked the prime minister for his "biased" stance:

    The article, which Downing Street hasn’t yet commented on, is just one of a series of past columns and comments undug from the prime minister's opinionated back-catalogue.

    Earlier this year Johnson refused to apologise for other articles he has written referring to black people as "piccaninnies" with "watermelon smiles" and calling gay people "bumboys". He insisted that his comments were "wholly satirical".

    Related:

    DUP Pledges to Reject BoJo Brexit Deal if Northern Ireland Kept in Customs Union
    UK Lawmaker Accuses BoJo of Blocking Publication of Report on 'Russian Meddling' in Brexit Vote
    UK Ex-Attorney General, Jeremy Corbyn Urge BoJo to Release the 'Russian Meddling' Report
    Tags:
    column, op-ed, racism, black, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse