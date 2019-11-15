UK Police Rush to Buckingham Palace as ‘Suspicious Car Abandoned Outside the Gates' - Report

British police were reportedly called to Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II’s residence and a popular tourist destination, to investigate a vehicle that had been abandoned near its gates.

British police were earlier reported to have rushed to Buckingham Palace in order to investigate a "suspicious" car abandoned outside the gates. The Police were said to be closing nearby roads after receiving unconfirmed reports of a bomb.

BREAKING: Buckingham Palace incident: Suspicious vehicle - unconfirmed reports of a bomb



Here’s footage of police evacuating area - closing roads



pic.twitter.com/9jmbKJNl7E — PoliticalCommentary (@PoliticsGeek) November 15, 2019

​The incident at Buckingham Palace has been "stood down", according to reports by British police. Nothing suspicious has been found so far.

#BREAKING: Westminster Police say an incident near Buckingham Palace has been "stood down" following reports of a suspicious vehicle in Constitution Hill. — PoliticalCommentary (@PoliticsGeek) November 15, 2019

Buckingham Palace is a popular tourist attraction and also the residence of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

