UK Police Rush to Buckingham Palace as ‘Suspicious Car Abandoned Outside the Gates' - Report

British police were earlier reported to have rushed to Buckingham Palace in order to investigate a "suspicious" car abandoned outside the gates. The Police were said to be closing nearby roads after receiving unconfirmed reports of a bomb.
BREAKING: Buckingham Palace incident: Suspicious vehicle - unconfirmed reports of a bomb— PoliticalCommentary (@PoliticsGeek) November 15, 2019
Here’s footage of police evacuating area - closing roads
pic.twitter.com/9jmbKJNl7E
The incident at Buckingham Palace has been "stood down", according to reports by British police. Nothing suspicious has been found so far.
#BREAKING: Westminster Police say an incident near Buckingham Palace has been "stood down" following reports of a suspicious vehicle in Constitution Hill.— PoliticalCommentary (@PoliticsGeek) November 15, 2019
Buckingham Palace is a popular tourist attraction and also the residence of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.
