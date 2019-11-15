Flight of Bulgarian PM Lands in Sofia Due to Navigation Gear Malfunction - Reports

The head of the Bulgarian government was returning from Thessaloniki, Greece where he met with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis and North Macedonian PM Zoran Zaev.

According to BGNES, a Bulgarian government Falcon with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov had to perform an emergency landing in the capital city of Sofia.

The landing gear broke down during the first attempt to land, so the plane's pilot had to attempt a manual landing. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no casualties, and Borisov managed to reach his destination safely.

Реализацията на общите енергийни проекти обсъдиха премиерът Бойко Борисов и гръцкият му колега Кирякос Мицотакис https://t.co/Z5vT6GC8wR pic.twitter.com/Kt36fEThsH — Вестник Строител (@vestnikstroitel) November 15, 2019

It is not clear, however, what caused the dangerous malfunction on board.