Flight of Bulgarian PM Lands in Sofia Due to Navigation Gear Malfunction - Reports

According to BGNES, a Bulgarian government Falcon with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov had to perform an emergency landing in the capital city of Sofia.
The landing gear broke down during the first attempt to land, so the plane's pilot had to attempt a manual landing. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no casualties, and Borisov managed to reach his destination safely.
Реализацията на общите енергийни проекти обсъдиха премиерът Бойко Борисов и гръцкият му колега Кирякос Мицотакис https://t.co/Z5vT6GC8wR pic.twitter.com/Kt36fEThsH— Вестник Строител (@vestnikstroitel) November 15, 2019
It is not clear, however, what caused the dangerous malfunction on board.
All comments
Show new comments (0)