Register
15:11 GMT +315 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shares a moment on stage with daughter Chelsea at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 28, 2016

    Hillary Clinton Warns UK On Path to 'Fascism' After Female MPs Stand Down

    © AP Photo / Paul Sancya
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 13
    Subscribe

    Speaking in King’s College London to former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard, Clinton fulminated: “When I heard about all these people, particularly women, who weren’t going to run again, and they attributed it to the threats they’re going to face, that’s not only a threat to individuals, that’s a threat to democracies.

    Hillary Clinton has said she takes “very seriously” how many female MPs had stood down in the UK allegedly due to online threats, stating  “if people are intimidated out of running for office in a democracy because of these hate-mongers on the left or the right…that is the path [to] authoritarianism, that is the path [to] fascism”.

    Of course, Clinton has her own history of threatening democracy and deterring individuals from seeking high office – as has been extensively documented in the years since the 2016 US Presidential election, she and her backers sought to ‘rig’ the Democratic party primaries in her favour using “unethical” means.

    A protester is detained by police after climbing over a barrier near the site of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 26, 2016
    © REUTERS / Bryan Woolston
    ‘Facade of Democracy’ Hides Rigged Outcome at Democratic National Convention

    Among other things, former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairwoman Donna Brazile has exposed how the then-cash-starved DNC signed a joint fundraising agreement with the Clinton campaign in August 2015, four months after Clinton launched her candidacy, which Brazile “compromised the party's integrity". Current Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has called the revelations "a real problem" for the Democrats, and believes the party should be “held accountable” for its complicity in the connivance.

    In any event, Clinton also expressed concerns about the misuse of technology and its impact on politics, saying she was particularly concerned about Facebook’s refusal to regulate political advertising on its platform, which she said meant the social media monopole “will take money for and run advertisements that are blatantly false”.

    “It’s a deeply irresponsible decision and one that will make it increasingly difficult for people running for office to persuade voters to vote for them based on accurate information as opposed to falsified information. Technology is outpacing our ability to keep up with it, to understand what is real and what isn’t, and I think this is not yet being addressed by our government, your government or any institution. We try to have at least a somewhat level playing field, at least for elections in our democracies, and in the absence of that, all bets are off, and it’s going to be like the old wild west,” she said.

    Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves a meeting with Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) in his office on Capitol Hill on September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2019 / Samuel Corum
    Mark Zuckerberg Grilled by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Cambridge Analytica Knowledge
    The twice-failed Presidential candidate may well have been referring to Cambridge Analytica, the controversial former political campaigning firm that harvested Facebook data to target voters and was employed by Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign, which some – most notably Guardian writer Carole Cadwalladr – have claimed was the sole reason for Clinton’s 2016 loss. Whatever the truth of the matter, Clinton’s comments are somewhat ironic, given her campaign made much of how it was leveraging big data to microtarget US citizens in the lead up to that election, and had hired 60 mathematicians and statisticians to create a software program named ‘Ada’ for the purpose.

    In all, 70 percent of Clinton’s campaign budget was spent on television ads, and Ada determined how virtually every dollar was spent – although the approach was ultimately doomed, as the program took for granted that poorer voters would support the Democrats, or indeed not vote, instead focusing on attracting minority voters and liberal elites to back Clinton. It was this technological oversight that allowed Sanders to achieve victory in several primaries.

    Clinton also commented on Brexit, stating it “a symptom of some of the very real problems and disagreements our democracies have”, and suggesting the UK was “about as divided” as the US. The former Secretary of State – who celebrated the brutal, US-backed overthrow and murder of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi with the words “we came, we saw, he died” - also lambasted Washington for the role it was currently “refusing to play in the world right now”, stating Trump’s foreign policy approach was making the world “more unpredictable and less safe”.

    Related:

    Hillary Clinton Calls Out UK Government for ‘Shaming’ Delay of ‘Russia’ Report
    Hillary Clinton Shames UK Over ‘Russian Meddling’ Dossier but Gets Accused of Meddling Herself
    ‘Never Say Never’: Hillary Clinton Speaks Out About Running in 2020
    Prof: 'Hillary Clinton Is Just Kind of Floating a Balloon to See What Reaction She Gets'
    Tags:
    Hillary Clinton, Clinton legacy, Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Cambridge Analytica, Cambridge Analytica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse