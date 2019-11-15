Johnson Slams Labour's Vow to Partially Nationalise BT to Provide Free Broadband as 'Crackpot Scheme

The Labour Party has pledged to provide every home and business in the United Kingdom with free full-fibre broadband by 2030, if it wins the general election, the BBC reported earlier.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the Labour Party's pre-election promise to nationalise telecoms provider BT's fixed-line network in order to provide free full-fibre broadband for British people.

"What we won't be doing is some crackpot scheme that would involve many, many tens of billions of taxpayers' money nationalising a British business", Johnson told BBC radio.

The statement comes after the Labour Party's promise to nationalise part of the telecoms provider BT to deliver the policy and submit a tax on tech giants to help pay for it.

Labour Party member John McDonnell earlier told the BBC the "visionary" £20 billion ($25 billion) plan would "ensure that broadband reaches the whole of the country".

The Conservatives have commented on the matter, slamming the scheme as a "fantasy plan" that would cost taxpayers billions, while the Liberal Democrats blasted it as "another unaffordable item on the wish list".

The UK Parliament agreed to hold a snap general election on 12 December after the European Union approved a Brexit extension from 31 October to 31 January 2020.