101th Anniversary of Armistice Day Commemorated in France and UK - Video

France and the UK as well as other European cities are hosting a series of events marking the landmark November 1918 ceasefire that brought an end to the then-unrivalled carnage of World War One; the end of the war was formalised the following year by the Treaty of Versailles.

Various events are being held on 11 November in France and the United Kingdom to commemorate Armistice Day.

World War I was fought across three continents, Europe, Asia and Africa, making 'The Great War' the largest and bloodiest conflicts ever witnessed human history. Out of the 70 million men who were mobilised, 9.5 million were killed or died of their injuries, more than 20 million were wounded and 3.5 million incapacitated.

Adding to the tragedy was the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918, which was spread in the harsh conditions of the trenches and eventually infected over 500 million people, over a quarter of the world's population at the time. The super-flu left between 50 and 100 million people dead.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.