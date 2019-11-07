The statement comes as the party is preparing for an early vote, set be held on 12 December. At the moment, Labour is polling in second place with around 25 percent of votes, while their opponents from the Conservative Party are in the lead with an expected 36 percent of support.

Deputy Labour Leader and Member of Parliament from West Bromwich East, Tom Watson, announced his resignation late on Wednesday, adding that he will remain in politics to support the party's cause. The statement by the politician was published on his Twitter page.

After 35 years in full-time politics, I've decided to step down and will be campaigning to overcome the Tory-fuelled public health crisis. I'm as committed to Labour as ever. I will spend this election fighting for brilliant Labour candidates and a better future for our country. pic.twitter.com/qGqiKTJ6br — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) November 6, 2019

​Addressing Watson's decision, Jeremy Corbyn thanked his fellow Labour Party colleague and expressed hope that they will work together.

Thank you @tom_watson for your service to our party and your constituents. I know you’ll continue to take on the vested interests of the Murdoch empire, big sugar companies and the gambling industry. This is not the end of our work together. pic.twitter.com/MpYLVklHdr — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 6, 2019

​According to The Guardian, Watson, who is considered to be a centrist among Labour Party members had often clashed with Corbyn and is likely to be replaced as deputy leader by a significantly more left-leaning figure, like Rebecca Long-Bailey, Laura Pidcock, or Angela Rayner.