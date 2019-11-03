Highlights of Boris Johnson's Sky News Interview: Brexit, Trump and Naughtiest Thing He's Ever Done

Earlier this week, British MPs overwhelmingly voted to support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposal to hold an early general election to try and win a majority in parliament and have his Brexit deal with the EU approved. The move followed the EU granting the UK another withdrawal delay until 31 January.

In an interview with Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson focused on a spate of Brexit-related issues in light of a recent move by the EU to extend Britain’s exit process until 31 January 2020.

The decision was followed by the UK Parliament’s House of Commons voting to hold a snap general election in the country on 12 December.

‘Matter of Deep Regret’

In the Sky News interview, Johnson specifically bemoaned the fact that he had failed to take Britain out of the EU on 31 October despite his previous pledges to do so.

“It’s a matter of deep regret. But what we need to do now is get on and do it, and the difference between this government and any other party is that only this government offers a deal that is ready to go and a way of delivering it immediately in the middle of December, if we’re lucky enough to get a majority and, of course, it’s a big if and we’ll be working very hard”, the British PM underscored.

Johnson said that he was “absolutely” sorry for failing to deliver Brexit by the Halloween deadline.

He added that the Brexit delay was “painful” not because it damaged his own ego but because businesses and families are unable to make plans as they are in the dark on when Brexit will take place.

“Don’t forget the circumstances in which that happened. It happened because parliament passed the surrender act,” Johnson said when asked should people further trust his pledge to deliver on Brexit.

Brexit No Damage for US-US Trade Deal

During the interview, Johnson also questioned President Donald Trump’s previous claims that the withdrawal agreement may ride roughshod over a trade deal between the UK and the US.

He said that he doesn’t want “to cast any aspersions on the president of the United States”, but that in this context Trump is “patently in error.”

“Anybody who looks at our deal can see it is a great deal, and what it does is it allows us to take back control of our money, our borders and our laws. But also, it allows us to have full unfettered control of our tariff schedules,” Johnson pointed out.

No Collaboration With Farage

The UK PM reiterated that the Tories are not going to clinch an election pact with Brexit party leader Nigel Farage.

The remarks came a few days after Johnson rejected Trump’ suggestion that he should work with the Brexit Party during the election. Johnson told the BBC earlier this week that he was "always grateful for advice" but that he is unwilling to sign any election pacts.

The comments followed Trump come after the US president urged Johnson to team up with Farage, insisting that the two men could be "an unstoppable force".

Johnson Rejects Second Scottish Independence Referendum

In the Sunday interview, Johnson promised that he would never give the green light to a second Scottish independence referendum amid concerns that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has done a back room deal with the Scottish National Party.

“I don't think people in this country think referendums are very wonderful for harmony,” he said.

His remarks came after Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said that she will request another independence referendum from Johnson in “a matter of weeks.”

UK PM Keeps Mum on Naughtiest Thing He’s Ever Done

Unlike his predecessor Theresa May, Johnson declined to disclose the naughtiest thing he has ever done, saying that he fears it could be “terminally politically damaging.”

He said that he would not elaborate on the matter because he had not clarified a response with his “handlers.”

In 2017, then-UK PM Theresa May told Julie Etchingham of ITV’s Tonight program that she’d run through fields of wheat as a kid.