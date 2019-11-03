One Dead, Three Injured After Car Driven Into Essex Pub - Reports

Police were purportedly called shortly after 12.30 am (local time) on Sunday following reports of a vehicle crashing into a building in Essex, UK.

A car drove into a pub in Essex, leaving one man dead, the Daily Telegraph reported, citing local law enforcement agencies. The victim is believed to be in his 40s.

At least three other people were reportedly injured, after which they were taken to hospital. The condition of one of them has been assessed as serious.

Police were called to the Spinnaker Public House in Hythe Quay, Colchester, at around 12.30 am (local time) on Sunday.

Any info please call 101 pic.twitter.com/GmMICFC8dT — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) November 3, 2019

The driver is said to have been detained by police on suspicion of murder, grievous bodily harm, death by dangerous driving and assault.

Looks like a major incident nom Colne Causeway #Colchester. All emergency services including helicopter in attendance. pic.twitter.com/uhYXfzb7BK — Simon 🇺🇬🇵🇸🇪🇺 (@SimonHarding76) November 3, 2019

