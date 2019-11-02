'Straight Into Donald Trump's Arms': Jeremy Corbyn Exposes the Pitfalls of 'No-Deal' Brexit

Commenting on Trump’s stance on UK domestic politics, Corbyn also noted that he is concerned about the relationship between the US government and the Tory party regarding and the potential impact on British public services.

UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivered a fresh verbal jab against US President Donald Trump after the latter claimed that Corbyn’s victory at the upcoming general election would be bad for the country.

Having previously claimed that Trump is attempting to interfere in the British electoral process and trying to get "his friend Boris Johnson" elected, Corbyn revealed how the so called "no-deal" Brexit scenario might also help Trump’s agenda, according to the Daily Mail.

"We said no to no-deal, because Boris Johnson, Farage and all the others, with their threat of no-deal, the reality of no-deal is straight into the arms of Donald Trump", he declared. "Straight into the arms of a free trade deal with the USA, with their powers of investor protection and their desire to take over our public services. We will not go down that path under any circumstances, our public services, our NHS, is not for sale to Donald Trump or anybody else".

Speaking during a campaign rally in Swindon, Corbyn noted that if Trump "isn't pleased at the prospect of a Labour government being elected in Britain", then he’s "entitled to his choice," adding that he’s willing to speak with Trump in order to discuss his stance on climate change policies.

"Well it's a very odd thing to do and I don't personally do personal, and leave those matters to Boris Johnson and Donald Trump", he added. "But I'm much more concerned about the relationship of the Tory party with the US government and the US on our public services. And the deals they've been apparently prepared to do with US pharmaceutical companies for our NHS. I want our NHS to be ours, publicly owned and publicly run. And that's exactly what will happen with a Labour government".

Corbyn’s remarks come following Trump’s interview with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on Britain’s LBC radio earlier this week, when the US president claimed that the Labour leader would be “bad” for the UK, while calling Prime Minister Boris Johnson a "fantastic man who was right for the times."