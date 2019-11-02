The Member of Parliament for Buckingham has been picked to go up in flames as part of Guy Fawkes Night celebrations because of his “controversial behaviour” over the past year, according to the Edenbridge Bonfire Society in Kent.

An 11-metre effigy of John Bercow is set to go on fire on Saturday at an annual bonfire celebration in Kent. The parliamentary speaker will hold the “heads” of Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn so Mr Bercow “is not going to be on his own on the night,” said Andrea Deans, the creator of the effigy.

“As always, we received many suggestions for who the public would like to see at our event and this year it was a close vote between John Bercow and Piers Morgan,” Deans said, explaining the choice of the figure to be burnt.

Bercow last week quit the post of Speaker in the UK parliament after ten years. His successor is scheduled to be elected on 4 November.

In previous years, the effigies of Katie Hopkins, Jonathan Ross, Katie Price, Wayne Rooney, Lance Armstrong, Gordon Brown, John Prescott, Anne Robinson and Saddam Hussein have all been burnt.

The tradition to make bonfires and launch fireworks dates back to Guy Fawkes’ failed attempt to blow up the House of Lords which was a part of a larger plot to kill King James I in 1605.

