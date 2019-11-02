French Police Detain Truck With 30 Pakistani Migrants – Reports

The duty prosecutor in the city of Nice told the daily that there were, in particular, three teenagers aboard the vehicle. The conditions in which the migrants were transported remain unknown, according to the Nice Matin newspaper.

The migrants were handed over to the Italian police. The driver, also of Pakistani origin, was handed over to the border police authorities and taken into custody "for facilitating the illegal entry" into France’s territory.

In late October, a truck container with 39 dead bodies was found in UK southeastern Essex county. Police initially believed that the deceased were Chinese citizens but a number of Vietnamese families have since expressed concern that their relatives may be among the dead. Five suspects, including the truck driver, were detained, and three of them were later released on bail.