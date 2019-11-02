German Diplomat Voices Shock After Seeing Hitler Mask in Prague

Germany's ambassador Christoph Israng posted a photo of a Hitler-like rubber mask displayed in Prague at a souvenir shop, asking why such “trash” is out on the streets.

Ambassador Israng asked in his twitter post on Friday why was "such trash on sale in the middle of Prague?" adding that the Czechs had "suffered so much under Hitler's National Socialists (Nazis)."

🇨🇿Češi za nacistického režimu tolik trpěli. Proč se teď v centru Prahy prodává takový odpad?🇩🇪Die Tschechen haben so unter den Nationalsozialisten gelitten. Warum wird solcher Schund mitten in Prag verkauft? pic.twitter.com/30cED6aLyI — Christoph Israng (@velvyslanec_SRN) November 1, 2019

Israeli ambassador Daniel Meron also weighed in on Twitter, condemning the masks as an "affront to Holocaust survivors."

The sale of such costumes is an affront to Holocaust survivors and their memory. 80 years after beginning of WW2 and 75 years after the Liberation of Auschwitz, we should join forces to fight such spread of extremism and hatred. Thank you for raising attention — Daniel Meron (@AmbMeron) November 1, 2019

Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek replied that police were already dealing with the matter and the police spokesman confirmed that an investigation has been launched to determine whether any laws had been broken.

Propagating ideology aimed at suppressing human rights is punishable in the Czech Republic. Displaying Nazi and reminiscent insignia is outlawed in Germany. In 1938, Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler annexed then-Czechoslovakia's borderland region of Sudetenland. A year later it seized Bohemia and Moravia. Between 143,000 and 260,000 Czech Jews were murdered in the Holocaust.