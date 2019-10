After Brussels agreed to extend the Brexit deadline, the British government managed to convince the House of Commons to hold snap elections in December, gaining the support of the opposition for the bill.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces questions from lawmakers as he leads the country to an early vote, slated to be held on 12 December.

According to recent polls, Johnson’s Conservative Party is in first place with 37 percent of the vote, while Labour shows 24 percent of support, and the LibDems – around 17. The Brexit Party, meanwhile, is polling at around 11 percent.

