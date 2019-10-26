Construction Workers Find Dozens of WW II Bombs in Bavarian Town

The German town of Neutraubling was bombed multiple times during World War II because an aircraft manufacturing facility was located there.

Dozens of WW II bombs were discovered by construction workers in the German town of Neutraubling in Bavaria earlier this week, German media reports say.

In all, 36 bombs were discovered during preparatory works for the construction of a new industrial park in the district of Regensburg. According to local police, no evacuation was needed at the site. Experts defused or blew up the bombs, all of which were said to be still functional. The heaviest of the bombs weighed 500 kilos.

Neutraubling was bombed multiple times during World War II because the Messerschmitt aircraft manufacturing facility was located there.