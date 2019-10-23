French Police Say Man Holed up in Saint Raphael Archaeological Museum - Reports

Police intervention has been underway since the morning of 23 October in Saint-Raphael, in Var, southern France, Le Parisien reported citing the national police.

At least one man is holed up in an archaeological museum in Saint-Raphael, according to a tweet posted by the National Police.

France Bleu has reported, referring to a source close to the police that "worrisome" inscriptions in Arabic have been found on the scene, evoking "the museum and hell". According to France Bleu, it could be a cleaning lady who sounded the alarm when she could not open a door that was blocked from the inside.

A security perimeter of the area has been set up by police, hindering traffic in the area.

"Police operation at Rue de la Vieille Eglise in St Raphael. Difficult traffic conditions. Avoid the area", the Var police department said on Twitter.

#Intervention de police rue de la vieille église à St Raphaël.

Circulation difficile. Evitez le secteur.

Merci de ne pas gêner le travail des policiers et ne relayez pas de fausses informations. pic.twitter.com/Q24YjQhRkY — Police Nationale 83 (@PoliceNat83) October 23, 2019

French media outlets report it is unclear if the man is armed or if there are any hostages​.

