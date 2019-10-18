Register
16:40 GMT +318 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British police officers stand on duty during Europe's largest street festival, the Notting Hill Carnival in London, UK

    Record Numbers Arrested as UK Police Crack Down on County Lines Drug Networks

    © AP Photo / Sang Tan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Officers arrested 743 people and seized drugs worth almost £500,000 12 guns and dozens of other weapons. The combined operation involved forces across England and Wales, and resulted in the disruption of 49 deal lines, officers say.

    UK police have made a record number of arrests in a week-long crackdown on so-called county lines drug gangs.

    County lines criminal syndicates use dedicated phone lines to send mass texts to customers and organise networks of couriers - often children - to move drugs from cities to smaller towns. The dealers themselves, typically based in distant cities, remain anonymous and disconnected from the groundwork to avoid getting caught.

    In the process, vulnerable individuals are exposed to physical, mental and sexual abuse, and in some instances will be trafficked to areas a long way from home as part of the network’s drug dealing business.

    Overall, 652 men and 91 women were arrested in the ‘National Week of Intensification’ - the targeted activity, coordinated by the National County Lines Coordination Centre (NCLCC), jointly run by the NCA and NPCC, was led by police forces and Regional Organised Crime Units. This is the fourth ‘week of intensification’ since the NCLCC was launched in 2018. On top of raids at dawn and stopping vehicles ferrying drugs and county lines operatives, the operation also made use of intelligence from the National Crime Agency and automatic number plate recognition cameras.

    ​Authorities state they will now treat County Lines networks as child traffickers, not just drug dealers, under modern slavery legislation. It's uncertain how many children are embroiled in such activities, but the UK Children's Commissioner estimates there at least 46,000 in England — with 4,000 in London alone — operating in around 1,000 gangs.

    National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for County Lines, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Duncan Ball, said: “During the past week we have made further strides in tackling and dismantling the activities of County Lines gangs. The large number of arrests and weapons seized is testament to the joined-up work between law enforcement and our partners. We will not treat the criminals who run these lines just as drug dealers. We will work tirelessly to prosecute them for these offences but also, where we have the evidence, we will seek to prosecute them for child trafficking under modern slavery laws to reflect the devastating nature of their exploitation of young and vulnerable people. We need the public to continue helping us with information or concerns they have. This can be done anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

    ​However, some have suggested it’s precisely authorities’ heavy-handed approach to the ‘war on drugs’ which has led criminal gangs to exploit children in the first place. Neil Woods, formerly the UK’s top undercover police officer and now an advocate of drug legalisation, previously told Sputnik if people like him hadn’t have been so successful, “children wouldn't be used by gangs now”.

    “Getting them to hold and/or sell drugs is a great defense – it's borderline impossible to embed an undercover in a teenage racket. Also, they're highly disposable, easily manipulated, and readily bought. This is the tip of the iceberg, too, we ain't seen nothing yet. It's going to get significantly worse — more competitive, more violent, it's going to spill onto city streets everywhere," Neil contends.

    Related:

    'No More War' on Drug Mafia, Mexico's Policy Shifting to Public Safety - Obrador
    MP Calls On UK Gov't to Tackle 'County Lines' Drug Gangs Like Terrorism
    County Lines Gangs: 'If You're Recruiting People Who Are in School That's an Easy Network' - Prof
    Tags:
    Drug war, drug lab, drugs, drug
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse