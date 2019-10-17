Activists Are Protesting in Support of Jailed Catalan Leaders in Barcelona - Video

On 14 October, Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine out of 12 former Catalan pro-independence leaders to prison over their role in organising Catalonia's independence referendum in 2017.

Activists are taking part in a protest organised in support of jailed Catalan pro-independence leaders in Barcelona.

This comes amid ongoing protests which started in Barcelona earlier this week after nine former Catalan officials were sentenced to prison for organising an independence referendum on 1 October 2017. More than 90% of voters who took part in the referendum said 'yes' to Catalonia's independence from Spain. Madrid did not recognise the results of the vote and arrested several Catalan leaders.

