Register
19:05 GMT +315 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his notes as he attends a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 21, 2019.

    Post-Brexit UK Will Potentially Be EU Competitor, German Chancellor Angela Merkel Says

    © REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Although a further delay of the EU-UK divorce is reportedly looming, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Brexit plan is still awaiting an agreement from the bloc, at least one European leader seems to accept that London is leaving and has even braced herself for the subsequent tensions.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will meet with other European Union leaders on Thursday, listed the UK among the bloc’s potential competitors, alongside China and the US, after London leaves the EU. Although both sides have previously voiced their intention to act as partners following Brexit, the remark by the head of the European powerhouse has prompted the outlet Politico to recall a warning issued by EU leaders not to eliminate tariffs under a future trade deal if the UK does not commit to responsibilities such as state aid.

    "We will do all this in the knowledge that with the departure of Great Britain, a potential competitor will of course emerge for us. That is to say, in addition to China and the United States of America, there will be Great Britain as well”, Merkel said, as cited by the outlet, before a working dinner with her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

    The German politician has called on Europe to show what the EU can achieve, meaning to “work faster, work more consistently”. She also noted that the new European Commission, headed by President-elect Ursula von der Leyen, “should also become operational as quickly as possible", apparently referring to the difficulties that the new team making up the key EU body is facing after France's nominee, Sylvie Goulard, was rejected by MEPs.

    Macron was more specific, calling for unity in the face of Brexit, which deadline on 31 October coincides with the last day in office of Jean-Claude Junker’s commission.

    “I want us, with Chancellor Merkel and President-designate of the Commission, Mrs von der Leyen, to be able to build a strong Commission based on a solid majority in the European Parliament that we all have the responsibility of building. In this particular moment, Europe cannot allow itself the luxury of vain quarrels and small fights or to add internal crisis to the tensions of the world", he said.

    Boris Johnson, striving to stick to the current deadline, presented his new Brexit plan, removing the Irish backstop and leaving Northern Ireland within the UK customs area, while following EU rules and standards on all goods. However, as EU leaders have indicated that it will not be possible to agree on a Brexit deal before Thursday’s EU Council meeting, it may be unrealistic to present an agreed deal at a special session of the British Parliament on Saturday, thereby potentially postponing Brexit much further.

    In this case, Boris Johnson would have to request an extension of Article 50 under UK law, an option that he has repeatedly rejected, urging Britain to leave the European Union by 31 October, with or without a divorce agreement.

    Related:

    Merkel Says Brexit Deal Unlikely Unless Northern Ireland Stays in Customs Union - Reports
    Leave.EU Brexit Campaigners Take Flak for ‘Xenophobic’ Tweet Roasting Germany’s Angela Merkel
    Macron to Meet With Merkel on Sunday Ahead of Crucial EU Brexit Summit
    Tags:
    Brexit deal, UK, Brexit, Emmanuel Macron, EU, Angela Merkel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse