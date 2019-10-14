'Give A Shout-Out': Labour's Dennis Skinner Heckles Black Rod At Queen's Speech in Commons Tradition

The Black Rod, who is responsible for controlling access and keeping order at the House of Lords, received a hearty heckling from Mr Skinner as she summoned Parliament to attend the Queen's Speech at the upper house.

The Lady Usher of the Black Rod, Sarah Clarke, was in for a rude awakening after becoming the target of veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner's cheeky one-liners during the Queen's Speech on Monday.

Mr Skinner, known by Brits as the "Beast of Bolsover" for his sharp tongue, muttered out "I'm not going" in response to Black Rod's request, causing Parliament to break out in a bipartisan fit of laughter.

Mr Skinner's comments have made him a household name across the UK, namely at the State Opening of Parliament, where in 2017 he heckled the previous Black Rod, Lieutenant-General David Leakey, by ordering Commons to "get your skates on" as the Queen was set to attend the races at Ascot, causing even the stern authority to control his chuckles.

​Skinner said at the time: "You better get your skates on, the first race is half past two.

In recent years, Skinner has shouted bemusing quips at the Black Rod, most notably jeering "Hands off the BBC" before MPs were summoned for the Queen's Speech in 2016. He also shouted "Royal Mail for sale. Queen's head privatised" in 2013 following news that Britain's iconic postal service would come under shareholder control.